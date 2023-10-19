Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Kings on October 19, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Minnesota Wild-Los Angeles Kings matchup at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has five points (one goal, four assists) and plays an average of 21:12 per game.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing five points (zero goals, five assists) to the team.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Joel Eriksson Ek has four total points for Minnesota, with three goals and one assist.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Trevor Moore's three goals and one assist in three games for Los Angeles add up to four total points on the season.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Anze Kopitar has racked up four points this season, with two goals and two assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
