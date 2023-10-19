Thursday's contest features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

Texas is 65-44 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have won in 27, or 65.9%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 8 @ Orioles W 11-8 Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer October 15 @ Astros W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 16 @ Astros W 5-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros - Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule