MLB Playoff Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, October 19
The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) face the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72)
The Phillies will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-128
|+108
|9
The Texas Rangers (90-72) take on the Houston Astros (90-72)
The Astros will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 29 HR, 112 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|9.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.