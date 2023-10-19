Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC entering Week 8 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Tulane

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win AAC: +210
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th
  • Last Game: W 31-21 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

2. SMU

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win AAC: +210
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th
  • Last Game: W 31-10 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Memphis

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win AAC: +525
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th
  • Last Game: L 31-21 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ UAB
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

4. Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win AAC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th
  • Last Game: W 56-14 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win AAC: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Rice
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. UAB

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Odds to Win AAC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
  • Last Game: L 41-20 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Memphis
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

7. UTSA

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win AAC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th
  • Last Game: W 41-20 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Navy

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
  • Last Game: W 14-0 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Air Force
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

9. Rice

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win AAC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd
  • Last Game: L 38-31 vs UConn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Tulsa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. South Florida

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win AAC: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd
  • Last Game: L 56-14 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

11. Charlotte

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd
  • Last Game: L 14-0 vs Navy

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ East Carolina
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. East Carolina

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 119th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
  • Last Game: L 31-10 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. North Texas

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win AAC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
  • Last Game: W 45-14 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Tulane
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel:

14. Temple

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 132nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th
  • Last Game: L 45-14 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: SMU
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.