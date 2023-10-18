Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkin County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Wilkin County, Minnesota this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilkin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Rothsay High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.