Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waseca County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Waseca County, Minnesota this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Waseca High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United South Central High School at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: New Richland, MN
- Conference: Gopher
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.