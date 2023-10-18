Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Louis County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Saint Louis County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at North Woods High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Cook, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mora High School at Proctor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Proctor, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bigfork High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Mountain Iron, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
