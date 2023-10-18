Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Lyon County, Minnesota this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Tracy, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minneota High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
