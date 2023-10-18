Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Jackson County, Minnesota this week.
Jackson County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Jackson County Central High School at Pipestone Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Pipestone, MN
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
