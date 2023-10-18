Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dodge County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Dodge County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need here.
Dodge County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Kasson-Mantorville High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton Senior High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Eyota, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
