Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crow Wing County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Crow Wing County, Minnesota is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Brainerd High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Saint Francis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinckley Finlayson High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
