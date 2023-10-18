Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Chippewa County, Minnesota. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chippewa County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
MACCRAY High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.