Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carver County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Carver County, Minnesota this week, we've got you covered.
Carver County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Watertown-Mayer High School at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
