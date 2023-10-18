Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Brown County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Sleepy Eye High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Adrian, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Ulm High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.