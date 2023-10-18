If you live in Anoka County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anoka County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Brainerd High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18

7:00 PM CT on October 18 Location: Saint Francis, MN

Saint Francis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Anoka High School at Wayzata High School