Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild (1-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) at Bell Centre sees the Wild as road favorites (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+125). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Wild vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Wild Moneyline Canadiens Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

The Wild have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Canadiens fell in the lone game they played as the underdog this season.

Minnesota has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -150.

Montreal has had moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

