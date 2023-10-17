The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. If you'd like to wager on Johansson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Johansson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Johansson averaged 15:42 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +3.

He scored a goal in a game 18 times last season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johansson had an assist in 23 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Johansson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Johansson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canadiens allowed 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

