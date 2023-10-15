NFC North opponents match up when the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) and the Chicago Bears (1-4) square off on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings Insights

The Vikings average 22 points per game, 9.4 fewer than the Bears allow per contest (31.4).

The Vikings rack up 21.8 fewer yards per game (362.4) than the Bears allow per matchup (384.2).

This season, Minnesota runs for 17.4 fewer yards per game (80.8) than Chicago allows per contest (98.2).

The Vikings have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Vikings Away Performance

The Vikings score more points in away games (24.5 per game) than they do overall (22), and allow fewer points in away games (23.5 per game) than overall (24.4).

On the road, the Vikings pick up fewer yards (319.5 per game) than they do overall (362.4). But they also concede fewer in road games (331) than overall (342.4).

The Vikings accumulate more rushing yards in road games (81.5 per game) than they do overall (80.8), but they also give up more (171 per game) than overall (102.4).

The Vikings successfully convert 38.9% of third downs in away games (0.6% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 39.3% of third downs in road games (4.4% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Los Angeles L 28-24 FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina W 21-13 FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City L 27-20 CBS 10/15/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/23/2023 San Francisco - ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.