For their matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-4) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) have five players on the injury report.

In their most recent outing, the Vikings fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20.

The Bears' last game was a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kene Nwangwu RB Back Questionable Akayleb Evans CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Davenport OLB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Lewis Cine S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Jordan Addison WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Khalil Herbert RB Ankle Out Travis Homer RB Hamstring Out Equanimeous St. Brown WR Hamstring Out Cole Kmet TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Lucas Patrick OL Concussion Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Foot Questionable Kyler Gordon DB Hand Limited Participation In Practice Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Terell Smith DB Ankle Out Doug Kramer OL Thumb Full Participation In Practice Roschon Johnson RB Concussion Out

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are averaging 362.4 yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are allowing 342.4 yards per game (19th) on defense.

The Vikings are totaling 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 23rd, allowing 24.4 points per contest.

On offense, the Vikings have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 281.6 per game. They rank 22nd on defense (240 passing yards allowed per game).

Minnesota has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 80.8 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, the Vikings are ranked 13th in the NFL (102.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have forced three total turnovers (28th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (32nd in NFL) for a turnover margin of -9, the worst in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)

Vikings (-3) Moneyline: Vikings (-160), Bears (+135)

Vikings (-160), Bears (+135) Total: 43.5 points

