On Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Our computer model projects that the Vikings will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Vikings are averaging 22 points per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 23rd on the other side of the ball with 24.4 points allowed per game. The Bears have sputtering defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 384.2 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more effective offensively, regstering 334.4 total yards per contest (14th-ranked).

Vikings vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 3) Over (43.5) Vikings 27, Bears 23

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Minnesota games have hit the over just once this season.

The point total average for Vikings games this season is 49, 5.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this year, each Chicago game has gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Bears games this year (43.5) is 0.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Vikings vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 22 24.4 20.3 25 24.5 23.5 Chicago 23 31.4 24 34.5 22.3 29.3

