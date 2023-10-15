The Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will face the Chicago Bears' defense and Quindell Johnson in Week 6 action at Soldier Field. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Vikings pass catchers' matchup versus the Bears secondary.

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 35.4 7.1 6 100 8.26

T.J. Hockenson vs. Quindell Johnson Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 30 receptions for 254 yards (50.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

In the air, Minnesota has thrown for 1,408 yards, or 281.6 per game -- that's the second-highest total in the NFL.

The Vikings are scoring 22 points per game, 15th in the NFL.

Minnesota carries the highest pass rate in the league this season, passing the ball 40.8 times per game.

In the red zone, the Vikings are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 31 total red-zone pass attempts (68.9% red-zone pass rate).

Quindell Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Quindell Johnson leads the team with one interception, while also putting up one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the most passing yards in the NFL with 1,430 (286 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (8).

So far this season, the Bears are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 30th in the NFL with 157 points ceded (31.4 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards allowed (1,921).

Chicago has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

10 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bears this season.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Quindell Johnson Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Quindell Johnson Rec. Targets 39 1 Def. Targets Receptions 30 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 8.5 1 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 254 2 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.8 1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 108 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

