T.J. Hockenson vs. Greg Stroman: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will be up against the Chicago Bears' defense and Greg Stroman in Week 6 action at Soldier Field. See below for more stats and analysis on the Vikings pass catchers' matchup against the Bears secondary.
Vikings vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Watch on Fubo
T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|35.4
|7.1
|6
|101
|8.26
T.J. Hockenson vs. Greg Stroman Insights
T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense
- T.J. Hockenson's team-leading 254 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 39 targets) with two touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Minnesota has 1,408 (281.6 per game), the third-most in the NFL.
- The Vikings' scoring average on offense is 22 points per game, 15th in the NFL.
- Minnesota has the highest pass rate in the league this season, throwing the ball 40.8 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Vikings pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 31 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (68.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.
Greg Stroman & the Bears' Defense
- Greg Stroman has a team-leading one interception to go along with 19 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the second-most pass yards in the NFL (286 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 31st with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this season, the Bears are having trouble on defense, surrendering 31.4 points per game (30th in NFL).
- One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.
- The Bears have allowed a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.
T.J. Hockenson vs. Greg Stroman Advanced Stats
|T.J. Hockenson
|Greg Stroman
|Rec. Targets
|39
|15
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|30
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|8.5
|13
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|254
|19
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|50.8
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|114
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
