The Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will be up against the Chicago Bears' defense and Greg Stroman in Week 6 action at Soldier Field. See below for more stats and analysis on the Vikings pass catchers' matchup against the Bears secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 35.4 7.1 6 101 8.26

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

T.J. Hockenson vs. Greg Stroman Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson's team-leading 254 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 39 targets) with two touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Minnesota has 1,408 (281.6 per game), the third-most in the NFL.

The Vikings' scoring average on offense is 22 points per game, 15th in the NFL.

Minnesota has the highest pass rate in the league this season, throwing the ball 40.8 times per game.

In the red zone, the Vikings pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 31 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (68.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Greg Stroman & the Bears' Defense

Greg Stroman has a team-leading one interception to go along with 19 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the second-most pass yards in the NFL (286 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 31st with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Bears are having trouble on defense, surrendering 31.4 points per game (30th in NFL).

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

T.J. Hockenson vs. Greg Stroman Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Greg Stroman Rec. Targets 39 15 Def. Targets Receptions 30 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 8.5 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 254 19 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.8 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 114 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.