Will Kirk Cousins Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 6?
Should you bet on Kirk Cousins getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)
- This season Cousins has racked up 22 rushing yards (4.4 per game) on eight carries.
- In five games, Cousins has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Kirk Cousins Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|33
|44
|344
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|31
|44
|364
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|32
|50
|367
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|12
|19
|139
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|29
|47
|284
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
