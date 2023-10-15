Jordan Addison was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings have a game against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Addison's stats on this page.

In the air, Addison has been targeted 29 times, with season stats of 249 yards on 19 receptions (13.1 per catch) and three TDs.

Jordan Addison Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Vikings.

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Addison 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 29 19 249 62 3 13.1

Addison Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1

