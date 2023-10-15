Will Alexander Mattison Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 6?
The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are scheduled to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Alexander Mattison get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Mattison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- Mattison has taken 64 attempts for a team-leading 276 rushing yards (55.2 per game) with zero touchdowns.
- Mattison also has 14 catches for 76 receiving yards (15.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Mattison has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.
- In two of five games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.
Alexander Mattison Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|34
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|28
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|20
|93
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|17
|95
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|26
|0
|2
|20
|1
Rep Alexander Mattison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.