Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison will face a mediocre run defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Chicago Bears. The Bears are ranked 11th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 98.2 per game.

Mattison has picked up a team-high 276 yards on 64 carries, good for 55.2 rushing yards per game. Through the passing game, Mattison has tacked on 14 receptions for 76 yards (15.2 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mattison and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mattison vs. the Bears

Mattison vs the Bears (since 2021): 3 GP / 30.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 30.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 98.2 rushing yards the Bears concede per outing makes them the 11th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Bears have totaled four touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Bears' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Vikings vs Bears on Fubo!

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mattison with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison hit his rushing yards over twice in five games played this season.

The Vikings, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 69.2% of the time while running 30.8%.

He has carried the ball in 64 of his team's 91 total rushing attempts this season (70.3%).

In five games this year, Mattison has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two total touchdowns this season (15.4% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (78.6% of his team's 14 red zone rushes).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Mattison Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Mattison has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mattison has received 10.3% of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 3.6 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Mattison has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

Mattison (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 22.6% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 8 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.