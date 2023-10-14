The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) square off with the Heartland Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are big favorites, by 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-10) 36.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-9.5) 36.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
  • Iowa has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
  • The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Wisconsin & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big Ten +800 Bet $100 to win $800
Iowa
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

