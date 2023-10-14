Auston Matthews scored a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game, and next up is a matchup with the Minnesota Wild, on Saturday in Toronto.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Wild vs Maple Leafs

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild conceded 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

The Wild's 239 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.

The Wild had 54 power-play goals (15th in NHL) on 252 chances.

The Wild's power-play percentage (21.43) ranked them 15th in the league.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)

The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs scored the ninth-most goals in the league last season (278 total, 3.4 per game).

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs scored last season (on 246 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs were second in the league with a 26.02% power-play conversion rate.

Maple Leafs Key Players