The Minnesota Wild's (1-0) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Saturday, October 14 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild's 239 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 23rd in the NHL.

Minnesota's total of 219 goals allowed (2.7 per game) was sixth in the NHL.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.

Defensively, Toronto was one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-175) Wild (+145) 6.5

