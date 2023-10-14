Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 7
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes 18 games with a ranked team on the field. Among those contests is the No. 8 Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 7 Washington Huskies.
You can find information on how to watch the week's top college football action right here.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-34.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-31.5)
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)
Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)
California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-13.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)
No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-2.5)
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-3.5)
UMass Minutemen at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-42.5)
No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Louisville (-8)
Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-11.5)
Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Martin Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington State (-8.5)
Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)
No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)
No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)
No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-4)
NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-3.5)
