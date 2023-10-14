Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Week 7 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving Big Ten teams. A couple of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Maryland -13.5 against Illinois as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Iowa vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Best Week 7 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Maryland -13.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 22.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ohio State -19.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 24.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Peacock
Pick: Wisconsin -9.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 14 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 34.5 - Iowa vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Total: 44 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 51.5 - Ohio State vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Total: 49.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Peacock
Under 45.5 - Indiana vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Total: 44.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
|37.3 / 6.7
|414.8 / 233.3
|Penn State
|5-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
|40.6 / 9.6
|430.4 / 210.6
|Ohio State
|5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
|35.0 / 10.2
|434.4 / 264.8
|Wisconsin
|4-1 (2-0 Big Ten)
|31.4 / 18.4
|413.6 / 354.8
|Maryland
|5-1 (2-1 Big Ten)
|35.0 / 17.2
|429.3 / 337.2
|Iowa
|5-1 (2-1 Big Ten)
|21.8 / 16.3
|249.2 / 324.5
|Rutgers
|4-2 (1-2 Big Ten)
|27.8 / 14.7
|334.7 / 282.8
|Minnesota
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|21.7 / 26.7
|313.3 / 373.2
|Nebraska
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|19.0 / 21.0
|342.3 / 323.0
|Northwestern
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 27.3
|306.3 / 362.0
|Purdue
|2-4 (1-2 Big Ten)
|25.7 / 28.0
|389.7 / 380.3
|Indiana
|2-3 (0-2 Big Ten)
|20.8 / 24.4
|334.2 / 368.2
|Michigan State
|2-3 (0-2 Big Ten)
|21.6 / 23.8
|371.4 / 341.8
|Illinois
|2-4 (0-3 Big Ten)
|19.2 / 28.8
|377.3 / 401.5
