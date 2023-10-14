The Drake Bulldogs (2-3) face a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake ranks 16th-worst in scoring offense (14.8 points per game) and 19th-worst in scoring defense (35 points per game allowed) this season. St. Thomas (MN) is generating 20.2 points per game on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.5 points per game (40th-ranked) on defense.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Drake Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Drake 292.8 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (90th) 256.5 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (59th) 166.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87 (116th) 126.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka leads St. Thomas (MN) with 508 yards on 52-of-86 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Shawn Shipman has rushed for 561 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Hope Adebayo has compiled 282 yards on 65 carries with four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy has racked up 277 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jacob Wildermuth has caught 13 passes and compiled 114 receiving yards (19 per game) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Boyd's four targets have resulted in eight receptions for 102 yards.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has recorded 1,169 yards (233.8 ypg) on 94-of-165 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has racked up 228 yards on 49 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Christian Galvan has collected 104 yards on 38 carries.

Sam Rodriguez has hauled in 11 receptions for 240 yards (48 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Colin Howard has hauled in nine passes while averaging 42.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Trey Radocha's 11 grabs have yielded 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Drake or St. Thomas (MN) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.