Our projection model predicts the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will beat the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Drake Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-1.0) 45.4 St. Thomas (MN) 23, Drake 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Pioneer League Predictions

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies put together a 7-2-0 ATS record last season.

A total of four of Tommies games last season went over the point total.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Bulldogs games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tommies vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 14.8 35.0 22.0 20.5 11.5 32.0 St. Thomas (MN) 20.2 24.5 29.3 21.3 11.0 27.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.