The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kansas is putting up 433.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 38th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Jayhawks rank 68th, surrendering 369.8 yards per contest. From an offensive perspective, Oklahoma State is putting up 357.2 total yards per game (94th-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS on defense (371.4 total yards allowed per game).

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas Oklahoma State 433.7 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (118th) 369.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (34th) 232.3 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (96th) 201.3 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.0 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has thrown for 705 yards (117.5 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 74.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 74 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 593 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has collected 413 yards on 60 attempts, scoring six times.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 20 catches for 256 yards (42.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Luke Grimm has put up a 218-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 24 targets.

Quentin Skinner has hauled in 12 grabs for 173 yards, an average of 28.8 yards per game.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has recored 748 passing yards, or 149.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.3% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 58 times for 366 yards (73.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 112 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown, while also grabbing 10 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Bray leads his squad with 287 receiving yards on 21 receptions.

De'Zhaun Stribling has 16 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 207 yards (41.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brennan Presley has racked up 129 reciving yards (25.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

