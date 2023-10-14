The James Madison Dukes (5-0) face a Sun Belt matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Georgia Southern?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26

James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26 James Madison has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Dukes have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Georgia Southern lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-5.5)



James Madison (-5.5) James Madison has played five games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Dukes have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) James Madison and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Georgia Southern this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 68.2 points per game, 8.7 points more than the total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 50.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.6 38 25.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64 65 63 Implied Total AVG 37 36 38 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

