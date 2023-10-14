Best Bets & Odds for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game – Saturday, October 14
The James Madison Dukes (5-0) face a Sun Belt matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is James Madison vs. Georgia Southern?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26
- James Madison has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Dukes have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Georgia Southern lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Eagles have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 69.2%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
James Madison (-5.5)
- James Madison has played five games, posting three wins against the spread.
- The Dukes have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (59.5)
- James Madison and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game twice this season.
- There have been two games featuring Georgia Southern this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 59.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 68.2 points per game, 8.7 points more than the total of 59.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
James Madison
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.1
|50.5
|46.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.6
|38
|25.7
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Georgia Southern
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64
|65
|63
|Implied Total AVG
|37
|36
|38
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
