Georgia State vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Marshall matchup in this article.
Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Georgia State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|56.5
|-113
|-106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia State vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Georgia State has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
- Marshall has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
