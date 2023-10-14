The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) and Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) will battle in a clash of Big 12 foes at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cincinnati vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Cincinnati vs. Iowa State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 23

Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 23 Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Iowa State has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

This season, the Cyclones have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Bearcats have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa State (+5.5)



Iowa State (+5.5) This year Cincinnati has one win against the spread.

This season, the Bearcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Iowa State has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Three of Cincinnati's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 42.5 points.

This season, Iowa State has played two games with a combined score higher than 42.5 points.

Cincinnati averages 30 points per game against Iowa State's 21.8, amounting to 9.3 points over the game's over/under of 42.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 53 48.5 Implied Total AVG 32 35 23 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 41.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 25.2 23.3 28 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.