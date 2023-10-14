Barbora Krejcikova vs. Daria Kasatkina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova meets Daria Kasatkina.
Against the underdog Kasatkina (+120), Krejcikova is the favorite (-155) to make it to the final.
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
- Location: Zhengzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Daria Kasatkina
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+225
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+275
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|26.7%
|53.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.9
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights
- Krejcikova advanced past Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 (retired) in the quarterfinals.
- In her last scheduled match, Kasatkina was handed a walkover win over Ons Jabeur at the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
- Krejcikova has played 20.2 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Krejcikova has played an average of 21.2 games.
- Kasatkina has averaged 20.0 games per match in her 63 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.
- Kasatkina has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 50.5% of games.
- In three head-to-head meetings, Krejcikova has beaten Kasatkina two times. Krejcikova won their last meeting 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 on February 21, 2023 in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 32.
- Krejcikova has taken four sets against Kasatkina (good for a 57.1% win rate), compared to Kasatkina's three.
- Krejcikova has the edge in 69 total games versus Kasatkina, taking 36 of them.
- Krejcikova and Kasatkina have matched up three times, averaging 23.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.
