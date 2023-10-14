SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Alabama vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Alabama vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 36, Arkansas 15

Alabama 36, Arkansas 15 Alabama has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Arkansas has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Razorbacks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +800 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 93.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (-19.5)



Alabama (-19.5) Alabama is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2023 Arkansas has two wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Alabama vs. Arkansas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) This season, three of Alabama's six games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

There have been four Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 46.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.5 points per game, 16 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 53.8 50.8 Implied Total AVG 35 35.7 34.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 2-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 53 58.5 Implied Total AVG 36 35.3 37 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.