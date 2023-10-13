Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Redwood County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Edgerton High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
