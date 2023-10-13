If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Redwood County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Redwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Edgerton High School at Cedar Mountain Schools

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Morgan, MN

Morgan, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School at Redwood Valley High School