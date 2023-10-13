Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Mille Lacs County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

East Central High School at Mille Lacs Raiders - Isle