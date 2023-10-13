Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Martin County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Martin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Worthington High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.