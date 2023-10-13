Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Koochiching County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Koochiching County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Koochiching County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cass Lake High School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Littlefork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
