Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kanabec County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Kanabec County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Kanabec County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Ogilvie High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.