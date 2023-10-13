Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fillmore County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Fillmore County, Minnesota this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Kingsland High School at Spring Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Spring Grove, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Meadow High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mabel Canton High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Le Roy, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
