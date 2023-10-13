Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Cass County, Minnesota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Lac qui Parle County
  • Chippewa County
  • Hennepin County
  • Saint Louis County
  • Waseca County
  • Wright County
  • Stearns County
  • Lyon County

    • Cass County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Cass Lake High School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Littlefork, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.