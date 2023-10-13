Ben Shelton enters the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan following a nice run at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, falling to Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals. Shelton's first match is against Taro Daniel (in the round of 32). Shelton currently has the second-best odds at +700 to win this tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shelton at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shelton's Next Match

In his opener at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Shelton will play Daniel on Tuesday, October 17 at 12:40 AM ET in the round of 32.

Shelton is currently listed at -350 to win his next matchup versus Daniel. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Shelton? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Shelton Stats

Shelton is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, at the hands of No. 26-ranked Korda, 7-6, 2-6, 6-7.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Shelton has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 20-23.

Shelton has a record of 16-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shelton has played 43 matches and 29.3 games per match.

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has played 29.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 81.8% of his service games, and he has won 18.0% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has been victorious in 18.9% of his return games and 83.6% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.