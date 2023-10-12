Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings
We have running back rankings available for you, heading into Week 6 of the NFL campaign -- see below before setting your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 6
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|133.8
|26.8
|19.8
|4.8
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|105.2
|21
|11.6
|3.4
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|101.7
|25.4
|9.5
|2.8
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|92
|18.4
|19
|4.2
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|89.3
|17.9
|15.4
|4.8
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|85.7
|21.4
|22.3
|2.5
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|82
|16.4
|13.4
|4.8
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|80.8
|20.2
|22
|2.2
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|77.9
|15.6
|15.2
|3.4
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|77.8
|15.6
|16.4
|6
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|74.6
|14.9
|16.2
|4.4
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|73.6
|18.4
|16
|2.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|71.4
|14.3
|14.2
|2.6
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|70.9
|14.2
|13.4
|2.2
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|68
|13.6
|17.2
|2.2
|James Cook
|Bills
|63.2
|12.6
|12.2
|3.6
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|59.8
|12
|16.8
|3.4
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|59.4
|11.9
|13.6
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|59.2
|11.8
|12.8
|4.2
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|58.6
|11.7
|10.8
|2.6
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|54.3
|13.6
|12.5
|3.2
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|51.5
|10.3
|10.2
|3.6
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|50
|10
|6.8
|5
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|48.1
|9.6
|16.8
|2.4
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|46.2
|11.6
|15.8
|3.2
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|45.6
|9.1
|4.4
|1.6
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|45.5
|9.1
|13.6
|3.6
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|44.1
|8.8
|12.2
|4.8
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|42.3
|8.5
|12.4
|1.8
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|41.9
|8.4
|5.4
|3.8
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|40.1
|20.1
|16.5
|8.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|38.9
|9.7
|9.8
|4.5
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|38.6
|7.7
|4.8
|3.6
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|37
|9.3
|7.3
|1.8
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|36.5
|18.3
|14.5
|5.5
|Roschon Johnson
|Bears
|35
|7
|5
|2.4
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|34.2
|6.8
|11.2
|0.6
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|33.4
|6.7
|12.6
|1.8
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|33.1
|6.6
|7
|2.8
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|32.2
|6.4
|3.8
|1.6
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|30.9
|6.2
|12.8
|1.2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|30.3
|6.1
|8.4
|3
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|30.2
|6
|1.4
|2.4
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|29.9
|7.5
|9.5
|3.8
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|29.1
|14.6
|7
|3
|Matt Breida
|Giants
|29.1
|5.8
|6
|2
|Joshua Kelley
|Chargers
|28.2
|7.1
|14.3
|0.8
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|26.7
|6.7
|9.8
|2.5
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|26.6
|5.3
|2.6
|3.2
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|26.4
|26.4
|16
|5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16
|ABC/ESPN
