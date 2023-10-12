Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (20-5) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

He has 18 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 32 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), ninth in WHIP (1.093), and first in K/9 (13.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Oct. 7 7.0 5 2 1 8 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 5.0 6 3 3 7 3 at Nationals Sep. 24 5.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 19 7.0 4 3 3 11 0 at Phillies Sep. 13 7.0 4 1 1 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 73 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.416/.596 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 11 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 9 0-for-2 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .283/.389/.604 on the year.

Olson enters this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the year.

Turner takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2

