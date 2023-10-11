Matt Wallner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Wallner (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 2:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 4 with the Astros ahead 2-1.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 44.7% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.7% of those games.
- In 17.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.1%).
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.229
|.394
|OBP
|.339
|.581
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|15
|47/15
|K/BB
|33/13
|2
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
